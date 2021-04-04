Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 2,254 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 167.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $299.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -115.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $321.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

