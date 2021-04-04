Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 65,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 201,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

