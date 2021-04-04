Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VITL. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,794 shares of company stock worth $2,142,236 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,244.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after buying an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 86,284 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

