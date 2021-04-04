Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on VITL. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.
Shares of VITL stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $43.30.
In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,794 shares of company stock worth $2,142,236 over the last three months.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,244.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after buying an additional 164,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 86,284 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
