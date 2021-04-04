Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Atkore worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atkore by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 384,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 97,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of ATKR opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

