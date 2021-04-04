Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134,564 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $243.69 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $243.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.13.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

