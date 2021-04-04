Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.66 Million in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.47, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.