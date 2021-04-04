Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $438,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 499,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

PEG opened at $59.67 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

