Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €26.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €20.70 ($24.35).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a 52-week high of €18.57 ($21.85).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

