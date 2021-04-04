Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,932,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,004,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 275,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 739,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,168,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 116,633 shares during the period.

NYSE:WDR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. 792,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

