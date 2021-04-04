Walleye Capital LLC Takes $130,000 Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $45,437,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $10,963,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

In other news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

