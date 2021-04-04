Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $777,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $1,618,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,600 shares of company stock worth $7,336,485. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.