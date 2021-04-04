Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,239 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.87 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

