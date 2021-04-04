Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,239 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.87 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit