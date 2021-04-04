Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 41,801 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of XBiotech worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in XBiotech by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in XBiotech by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XBIT opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. XBiotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

