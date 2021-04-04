Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYH stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

