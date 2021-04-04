Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,135.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 15,258,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,382,000 after buying an additional 251,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,167,000 after buying an additional 185,973 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,797,000 after buying an additional 94,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,448,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

