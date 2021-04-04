Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Willdan Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $227,536.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $179,830.65. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,825.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.68 million, a PE ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.