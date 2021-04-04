Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.93.

Shares of WING opened at $135.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

