Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE:WGO opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,299 shares of company stock worth $5,256,109 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 305,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.