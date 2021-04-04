Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WZZZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

WZZZY opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

