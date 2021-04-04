Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WTKWY stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $92.52.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

