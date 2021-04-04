YEE (YEE) One Day Volume Hits $2.04 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. YEE has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00052279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00681115 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027773 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

