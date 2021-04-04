Zacks: Analysts Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.29. Illumina reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $8.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.35.

Illumina stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,987. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a twelve month low of $254.16 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $431.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.90.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

