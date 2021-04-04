Zacks: Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report $12.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 billion. Sysco reported sales of $13.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $50.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.14 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.37 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,392. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,193,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Sysco by 36.9% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

