Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will report sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles also reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $9.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $10.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $48.19 million to $50.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOLO shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOLO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,221,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $440.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

