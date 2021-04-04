Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce $240.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.67 million to $245.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $445.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 1,681,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

