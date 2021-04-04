Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aridis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ARDS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.18. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit