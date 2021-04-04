Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.58). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

