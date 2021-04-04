Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. Perficient has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.