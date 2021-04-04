Zacks: Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.96. 1,670,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.88. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $156.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

