Zacks: Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report $5.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.43 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $21.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.22 billion to $22.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $22.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

