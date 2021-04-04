Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Hold

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HBT opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. HBT Financial has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. Analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

