Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

DSSI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

NYSE:DSSI opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $415.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

