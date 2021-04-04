Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.26.

ZION opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

