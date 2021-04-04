ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,753 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 442,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 503,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $82,680.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 133,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

