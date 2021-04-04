ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 6,006 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $77.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

