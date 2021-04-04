ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 1,860 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after purchasing an additional 746,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

MDT opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.98. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.