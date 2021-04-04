ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 34,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

