ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.11, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

