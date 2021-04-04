ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $929,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

NYSE WMT opened at $135.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

