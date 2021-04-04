ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 823,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

