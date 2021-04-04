Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th.

ZYME stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 276,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,012. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $250,446. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 112,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zymeworks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $46,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

