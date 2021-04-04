Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Zymeworks stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $250,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

