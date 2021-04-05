$0.09 EPS Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,826. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.25.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

