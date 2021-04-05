-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. 4,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit