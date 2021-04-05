-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. 4,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.