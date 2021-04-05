-$0.27 EPS Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock worth $3,621,663 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN opened at $30.81 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

