-$0.30 EPS Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Apr 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of EOLS opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

