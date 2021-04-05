$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stride by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stride by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Stride by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

