$0.47 EPS Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDM. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after acquiring an additional 473,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.