$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 208,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,883. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

