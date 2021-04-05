-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($0.83). Nine Energy Service posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

NINE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NINE opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

